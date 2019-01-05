Airaa trailer: Nayanthara starrer to send chills down your spine

The trailer of actor Nayanthara’s 63rd movie, Airaa, was released on Saturday. Written and directed by KM Sarjun, Nayanthara will be seen in a double role for the first time in her career in this film.

Advertising

Nayanthara, over the years has become highly selective about her roles and will play two characters named Bhavani and Yamuna respectively in the film. Based on the trailer, the film seems to have two story arcs and brings the issue of gender discrimination on the forefront.

The horror film also stars Sudarsan Srinivasan, Sundaramurthy KS, Priyanka Ravindran, Karthik Jogesh, Siva Sankar and Yogi Babu among others.

Airaa is being produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh and was previously scheduled to release last Christmas.

Watch | Airaa Trailer

Advertising

Popular for his short films, Maa and Lakshmi, director Sarjun rose to fame after he made his feature film debut with Echcharikkai Idhu Manidhargal Nadamaadum Idam starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj and Kishore.

Nayanthara ended her 2018 on a successful note and was part of a number of successful projects including Kolamaavu Kokilaa, Aramm and Dora.

She already has a number of movies in the pipeline for 2019.

She will next be seen opposite Ajith in Viswasam which is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year. She is also working on Chakri Toleti’s Kolayudhir Kaalam and has bagged the lead in Indian 2 with Kamal Hassan.