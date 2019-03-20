Airaa trailer: Nayanthara’s horror film promises less noise, more substance

The trailer of upcoming horror drama Airaa was released on Wednesday. Starring Nayanthara in a double role, the film will mark the directorial debut of KM Sarjun. The trailer focuses mainly on the ordeal of a clickbait vlogger, whose life hits a bump after she sets herself on a mission to make a viral video.

Advertising

Judging from the trailer, Nayanthara plays a dual role – Bhavani and Yamuna. One is an urban vlogger and the other is a timid village girl with a dark complexion. The vlogger is seemingly haunted by the past of her doppelganger. Her mission to capture fake paranormal activities for YouTube views changes her life upside down.

The trailer suggests that there is an engaging and moving story in the film amid the slew of horror genre cliches that we see in it. And that’s assuring at a time when crass, jaded, loud horror films are sort of becoming a formula for sure-shot box office success.

KM Sarjun is a known name among the Tamil film audience. He made everyone sit up and pay attention to him by directing two acclaimed feminist short-films, Maa and Lakshmi. And it is no surprise that he decided to make his feature film debut with a female protagonist in the lead.

Advertising

Nayanthara is seemingly becoming the top choice of filmmakers down south to make horror films led by a female character. It is her third film in horror genre after films like Maya and Dora. Fun fact: Nayanthara has played a double role in the film for the first time in her career.

The film also stars Sudarsan Srinivasan, Sundaramurthy KS, Priyanka Ravindran, Karthik Jogesh, Siva Sankar and Yogi Babu among others.

Airaa will hit screens on March 28.