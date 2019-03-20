Airaa press meet: Highlights

After back-to-back women-centric films like Imaikka Nodigal and Kolamavu Kokila, Nayanthara signed Airaa, directed by KM Sarjun of Echarikkai Idhu Manidhargal Nadamadum Idam fame.
Airaa is the first film where the actor will be seen in dual roles – Yamuna (a journalist) and Bhavani. Nayanthara’s characters with visibly two different personalities will be a major highlight of the film.
This is her third horror-thriller after Maya and Dora. The film, also starring Yogi Babu, Jayaprakash and Kalaiarasan, is bankrolled by KJR Studios.
Sarjun is known for his two critically-acclaimed short films, Lakshmi and Maa. In an interview, the filmmaker had revealed ‘Airaa’ is the short form of the ‘Airavatham’ elephant of Lord Indra. He added, “In general, elephants have a sharp memory, and one of Nayanthara’s character will be in perfect synch to the quality of an elephant.” Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sarjun says Airaa is an unusual revenge story.
Telugu-Tamil bilingual Airaa will release on March 28.
'I quite enjoyed making Airaa'
"I quite enjoyed making Airaa on the whole and need to thank both KJR Studios and Nayanthara ma'am," says KM Sarjun.
KM Sarjun heaps praise on Kotapadi J Rajesh
"I extend my thanks to Rajesh sir, the producer of KJR Studios who gave me utmost freedom to execute my thoughts. I met him in the beginning of the shooting and towards the end. In the middle, he never disturbed me but granted everything that I asked for and more," says KM Sarjun.
Airaa is going to be a different experience: KM Sarjun
"Nayanthara plays a dual role in Airaa for the first time. There are no connections between two different characters. Airaa is going to be a different experience," says director KM Sarjun.
Airaa will be an important film in my career: Kalaiyarasan
"Every day people ask me why I didn't do a film like Madras. Sarjun and I were supposed to work on Echarikkai Idhu Manidhargal Nadamadum Idam. Airaa will be an important film in my career. Besides horror angle, there is an emotional angle in the film," says actor Kalaiyarasan.
KS Sundaramurthy thanks KJR Studios
"A big thanks to everyone including my producers, KJR Studios," says music director KS Sundaramurthy.
