Airaa press meet: Highlights

After back-to-back women-centric films like Imaikka Nodigal and Kolamavu Kokila, Nayanthara signed Airaa, directed by KM Sarjun of Echarikkai Idhu Manidhargal Nadamadum Idam fame.

Airaa is the first film where the actor will be seen in dual roles – Yamuna (a journalist) and Bhavani. Nayanthara’s characters with visibly two different personalities will be a major highlight of the film.

This is her third horror-thriller after Maya and Dora. The film, also starring Yogi Babu, Jayaprakash and Kalaiarasan, is bankrolled by KJR Studios.

Sarjun is known for his two critically-acclaimed short films, Lakshmi and Maa. In an interview, the filmmaker had revealed ‘Airaa’ is the short form of the ‘Airavatham’ elephant of Lord Indra. He added, “In general, elephants have a sharp memory, and one of Nayanthara’s character will be in perfect synch to the quality of an elephant.” Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sarjun says Airaa is an unusual revenge story.

Telugu-Tamil bilingual Airaa will release on March 28.