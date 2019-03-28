Airaa movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Nayanthara delivers the goods

Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s horror film Airaa has finally hit the screens and it’s been garnering all kinds of response from fans as well as the critics. The movie has been helmed by Sarjun KM, who has previously directed acclaimed short films like Lakshmi and Maa.
The movie’s primary plot revolves around a vlogger whose life takes a dramatic turn when she continues to be haunted by her doppelganger. The trailer, upon its release, had received a tremendous response from viewers and has over a million views on YouTube.
Interestingly, the film will see Nayanthara in a double role for the first time. She will be essaying the characters of Bhavani and Yamuna in the movie. Airaa is familiar terrain for Nayanthara as she has already shown her horror chops in movies such as Maya and Dora.
At an earlier press conference, filmmaker Sarjun KM had said that there is no connection between the two characters that the Lady Superstar is portraying in the horror flick. “Nayanthara plays a dual role in Airaa for the first time. There are no connections between the two different characters. Airaa is going to be a different experience,” the director had said.
'Nayanthara carries this emotional horror drama effortlessly'
Journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi took to Twitter and wrote, "#Airaa - #Nayanthara carries this emotional horror drama effortlessly in two diverse characters, making a very strong impact as Bhavani, a character you'll remember long after you walk out of the theatre."
'Nayanthara once again steals the show'
Surendhar MK wrote on Twitter, "#Airaa: Lady Superstar #Nayanthara once again steals the shows and shoulders the film from start to end with a sterling performance. Be it the stylish Yamuna or the dark-skinned Bhavani, she has aced it as usual and gives life to these characters. 🔥 🔥"
'Nayanthara is fab in both the roles'
"#Airaa [3/5] : Horror and Comedy 1st Half.. Emotional 2nd Half. Not the usual flashback. The Butterfly effect comes into play. Lady Superstar #Nayanthara is fab in both the roles, especially the dark skinned gal role. @KalaiActor is good. Music Dir @SundaramurthyKS 's BGM is a big plus. Writer @Priyankaravi20 has written an emotional story and a clever screen play. Dir @sarjun34 has made a movie of mixed genres. Watch it for Nayan and a different attempt," film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said via Twitter.
'Solid performance by Nayanthara'
Journalist Sridevi Sreedhar tweeted, "#AiraaReview : A solid performance of #Nayanthara is the biggest highlight of #Airaa As Bhavani she is brilliant👍 The make-over, expressions, body language and those eyes 👏 Wow!!"
DD Neelakandan on Airaa
DD Neelakandan shared on Twitter, "Wishing a super hit success for #Airaa , yet another Shero movie from tomorrow... only the bestttt to #LSS #Nayanthara @KalaiActor @sarjun34 @kjr_studios n team 💪❤️💪❤️ may all ur hard work be paid off"
Airaa early review
Journalist Kaushik LM posted on Twitter, "#Airaa - Apart from the #Nayanthara show, spl. mention to VJ @Maathevan and Gabriela who appear in the emotional flashback sequence presented in a B/W tone. @KalaiActor has an understated role and does it pretty well. #YogiBabu is trademark & typical in his comedy attempts."