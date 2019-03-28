Airaa movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Nayanthara delivers the goods

Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s horror film Airaa has finally hit the screens and it’s been garnering all kinds of response from fans as well as the critics. The movie has been helmed by Sarjun KM, who has previously directed acclaimed short films like Lakshmi and Maa.

The movie’s primary plot revolves around a vlogger whose life takes a dramatic turn when she continues to be haunted by her doppelganger. The trailer, upon its release, had received a tremendous response from viewers and has over a million views on YouTube.

Interestingly, the film will see Nayanthara in a double role for the first time. She will be essaying the characters of Bhavani and Yamuna in the movie. Airaa is familiar terrain for Nayanthara as she has already shown her horror chops in movies such as Maya and Dora.

At an earlier press conference, filmmaker Sarjun KM had said that there is no connection between the two characters that the Lady Superstar is portraying in the horror flick. “Nayanthara plays a dual role in Airaa for the first time. There are no connections between the two different characters. Airaa is going to be a different experience,” the director had said.