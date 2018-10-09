Airaa first look: Nayanthara plays a double role in her next

A poster of Nayanthara’s upcoming film was unveiled on Tuesday.

A poster revealing the title of actor Nayanthara’s upcoming film was unveiled on Tuesday. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual has been titled Airaa, and it will be helmed by young filmmaker KM Sarjun.

For the first time in her career, Nayanthara will be playing a double role, confirmed KJR Studios, while sharing the poster.

Sarjun is best known for his acclaimed short films, MAA and Lakshmi. He made his debut as a feature filmmaker with Echcharikkai, which released earlier this year. While talking to Indianexpress.com earlier, the director had revealed that his film with Nayanthara was a horror film. “I have always wanted to try different genres. Horror has always fascinated me. I am very happy that I am getting to do a film in the genre,” he had said.

The movie is bankrolled by KJR Studios, which also produced Nayanthara’s hit 2017 film Aramm.

Nayanthara is part of several big budget movies. She is shooting for Ajith’s Viswasam and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She has also signed Malayalam film Love Action Drama, in which she will share screen space with Nivin Pauly.

