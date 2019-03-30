Airaa box office collection Day 2: Nayanthara’s film needs strong word-of-mouth promotion

Nayanthara starrer Airaa is giving a decent performance at the box office. The horror film is directed by Sarjun KM from a screenplay written by Priyanka Ravindran. Nayanthara is coming off a huge box office hit Viswasam in which she starred opposite Ajith.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Lady Superstar #Nayanthara ‘s #Airaa saw an upswing in audience yesterday evening and night shows.. Despite a non-holiday – Thursday.. Especially in B and C Centers.. Audience seem to like the #Bhavani character.. @kjr_studios.”

Talking about the making of Airaa, director Sarjun KM had said, “I didn’t feel any pressure when I was making my first feature. But directing Nayanthara in my second film was a huge responsibility. She has had back-to-back hits, and Airaa has to do financially well. In the beginning, I was nervous, but I felt at ease when we planned things. I totally loved making those flashback portions in black and white. Here, they are scared of using the tone. People think it is a risk. The film doesn’t open with those scenes, but I am sure the audience will lap it up. Nayanthara was extremely cooperative and did the best she could for both the characters (Yamuna and Bhavani).”

Airaa has received mixed critical reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana wrote in her two star review, “Everything in the film is a chain reaction, and that is why you see butterflies all over. (The Butterfly Effect). In the beginning, Sarjun clearly establishes this in one road scene. But what doesn’t convince us is the two separate story tracks, which refuses to blend with each other. A spirit seeking vengeance isn’t a new idea, but that hasn’t been justified enough on the screen.”

She added, “Airaa’s biggest strength is its background score. Music helps horror films to establish a mood, build tension and atmosphere. It pulls you in and pushes you away with starking contrasts. That’s when your subconscious mind starts to fill in the gaps — building up to the scary moment. KS Sundaramurthy has done a fabulous job on the music, in particular, “Meghadootham”. With that song, he creates a haunting melody that summarises the entire film in a few notes.”