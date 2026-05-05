After Vijay and TVK’s 108-seat win in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Charmme calls Trisha ‘lucky mascot’

Delivering a massive blow to critics and trolls who underestimated him and ridiculed his ambitions, actor-politician Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) completed the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 with flying colours. In its debut poll, TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the state, bagging 108 seats out of 234, scripting history. Amid Vijay and TVK’s triumph, all eyes were, however, on actor Trisha Krishnan.

For her, May 4 held double significance, as it was not only the day the election results were declared but also marked Trisha’s 43rd birthday. As a result, many of her friends and fans described the verdict as a gift for her. Recently, actor-producer Charmme Kaur also shared a special post wishing Trisha on her birthday, while also subtly implying that she was the reason behind Vijay’s success.