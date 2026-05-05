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After Vijay and TVK’s 108-seat win in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Charmme calls Trisha ‘lucky mascot’
Charmme Kaur shared a special post wishing Trisha on her birthday, while also subtly implying that she was the reason behind Vijay's success.
Delivering a massive blow to critics and trolls who underestimated him and ridiculed his ambitions, actor-politician Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) completed the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 with flying colours. In its debut poll, TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the state, bagging 108 seats out of 234, scripting history. Amid Vijay and TVK’s triumph, all eyes were, however, on actor Trisha Krishnan.
For her, May 4 held double significance, as it was not only the day the election results were declared but also marked Trisha’s 43rd birthday. As a result, many of her friends and fans described the verdict as a gift for her. Recently, actor-producer Charmme Kaur also shared a special post wishing Trisha on her birthday, while also subtly implying that she was the reason behind Vijay’s success.
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Charmme Kaur’s post for Trisha Krishnan
“Special celebrations on your special day, you lucky mascot. This birthday shall be marked as a victory in the books of history. Like I always say, patience and persistence. Happiest birthday, my baby girl,” Charmme wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with Trisha and director-producer Puri Jagannadh, with whom the former runs the production company Puri Connects.
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Charmme’s comments came hours after actors Manchu Lakshmi and Radikaa Sarathkumar extended similar wishes to Trisha. “Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous and graceful Trisha! What a day to celebrate! I guess the universe decided to give you the best birthday gift with that massive victory! Double celebrations for you today! Have a magical one, darling,” Manchu wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Radhika, meanwhile, commented directly on Trisha’s Instagram Story, “Happy birthday, what a gift.”
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Trisha visits Vijay’s home
Although none of them stated affirmatively how Vijay and TVK’s victory was the “best birthday gift” for Trisha, their posts only gave weight to the rumour that the two are in a romantic relationship. After offering prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Trisha directly went to Vijay’s Chennai residence on Monday, May 4, choosing to spend the special occasion together.
Ever since Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce earlier this year on the allegation that the superstar was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female co-star, speculation that the paramour was his frequent collaborator Trisha Krishnan has been rife. However, Vijay and Trisha have yet to react to the rumours. The two have appeared together in movies such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo.
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