After Thunivu’s success, Ajith goes on a vacation. Watch

Ajith Kumar is sticking to his tradition of taking a vacation after the release of his movie. Even as Thunivu is still running in theatres successfully, Ajith has jetted off to an undisclosed location for a break. The actor was spotted at the airport by fans, and a video of him getting ready for security check has gone viral on social media.

Ajith, who is sensitive about his private space, used to avoid acknowledging fans taking pictures and videos of him in public places. However, in the video clip, the actor is seen smiling at the camera.

After the Blockbuster success of #Thunivu , #AK is off to a trip.. A video from #Chennai Airport earlier this morning.. pic.twitter.com/QfIrSCA9fs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 25, 2023

In recent times, Ajith has been spending a lot of time on vacations and bike rides. Even during the shooting of Thunivu in Bangkok, the actor embarked on a bike ride in the country. Looks like he is onto his next one.

Meanwhile, Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office two days ago. The worldwide box office collection of the film is around Rs 180 crore. Also starring Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Bucks, and John Kokken, the movie is about a vigilante who robs a bank for a cause.

Ajith is next teaming up with director Vignesh Shivan for a project, which is tentatively titled AK62. Rumours hint that the film is a romantic drama, and it also stars Arvind Swami and Trisha.