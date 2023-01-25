scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

After Thunivu’s success, Ajith goes on a vacation. Watch

Ajith Kumar was spotted in Chennai airport as he was leaving for his vacation after Thunivu's success.

AjithAjith Kumar spotted at Chennai airport.
Listen to this article
After Thunivu’s success, Ajith goes on a vacation. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ajith Kumar is sticking to his tradition of taking a vacation after the release of his movie. Even as Thunivu is still running in theatres successfully, Ajith has jetted off to an undisclosed location for a break. The actor was spotted at the airport by fans, and a video of him getting ready for security check has gone viral on social media.

Ajith, who is sensitive about his private space, used to avoid acknowledging fans taking pictures and videos of him in public places. However, in the video clip, the actor is seen smiling at the camera.

ALSO READ |Inspired by ‘Thunivu’ movie, Tamil Nadu man attempts bank heist; held

In recent times, Ajith has been spending a lot of time on vacations and bike rides. Even during the shooting of Thunivu in Bangkok, the actor embarked on a bike ride in the country. Looks like he is onto his next one.

Meanwhile, Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office two days ago. The worldwide box office collection of the film is around Rs 180 crore. Also starring Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Bucks, and John Kokken, the movie is about a vigilante who robs a bank for a cause.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...

Ajith is next teaming up with director Vignesh Shivan for a project, which is tentatively titled AK62. Rumours hint that the film is a romantic drama, and it also stars Arvind Swami and Trisha.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 13:56 IST
Next Story

Republic Day 2023: How India chooses its chief guest, why the invitation is significant

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close