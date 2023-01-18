scorecardresearch
After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush teams up with Sun Pictures again for D50

D50 is the second collaboration between actor Dhanush and the production house Sun Pictures.

Even as Vaathi, Dhanush’s upcoming film, is gearing up for release, the actor is getting ready to shoot his 5oth movie, which will be produced by Sun Pictures. This is the second collaboration between the actor and the production house. Their first venture was Thiruchitrambalam, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema in 2022.

Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make the announcement. The makers shared a poster, which is a long shot of a small town. Huge smoke is seen rising from a building. The poster and the tweet don’t reveal much about the film.

ALSO READ |Thiruchitrambalam review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s rom-com proves that you don’t need guns to blow audience’s mind

Here’s the announcement:

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Vaathi will be released on February 17. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film has Dhanush as a teacher in a training institute. Other than Dhanush, the movie stars Samyuktha Menon, P Sai Kumar, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The film is simultaneously getting released in Telugu. The Tollywood version is titled Sir. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the songs for the movie.

Other than Vaathi and D50, Dhanush also has Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheshwaran of Rocky fame, in the pipeline. He is also part of the sequel of the Hollywood film The Gray Man.

