Monday, Sep 19, 2022

After the success of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Simbu calls out body-shamers

Simbu had been the subject of vicious body-shaming after he went out of shape during a rough patch in his career.

SimbuSimbu in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

Actor Simbu on Sunday called out those who criticise a person over his or her body.

“In this film especially, you couldn’t write anything about my body. I am telling to those critics who have body-shammed me. You can criticise a film but to criticise a person’s body is very wrong. I could take it in my stride but not many can. I put it as a request, please don’t hurt anybody personally,” Simbu said at a media event, which was held to express his gratitude over the success of his latest movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

Simbu had been the subject of vicious body-shaming after he went out of shape during a rough patch in his career. Many had written off Simbu’s career over his body weight. However, the actor went on a strict diet and a multidisciplinary workout regime to lose all the extra weight.

A transformation video, shared by the actor, gives us glimpses of the hard work that went into changing his body and the pains he had to endure to achieve it.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is Simbu’s third collaboration with director Gautham Menon after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. It’s a two-part gangster drama and the second part will go on the floors soon.

