After successful re-release of Rajinikanth’s Baba, Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan to hit screens

Filmmaker Suresh Krissna on Wednesday announced that he will soon re-release the 2001 action-thriller Aalavandhan, which stars Kamal Haasan in a double role. The announcement comes a few weeks after he successfully re-released Baba in theatres and made an impact at the box office.

The initial plan was to showcase a digitally spruced-up print of Baba in cinemas as a special gesture on Rajinikanth’s birthday last December. However, owing to the excitement among movie fans, the makers gave it a wider release across the world. And to the surprise of many, the 2002 movie opened to packed houses and performed well at the box office for several days.

Buoyed by the success of Baba’s re-release, Suresh is now bringing Aalavandhan back to the cinemas. And both these films have something in common. Aalavandhan and Baba were box office failures when they were first released.

Suresh Krissna was at the top of his career in the 90s. He worked back-to-back with top stars of Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, in various languages and delivered big blockbusters. But, something happened at the turn of the century. For some reason, his movies, despite carrying all the elements that were considered imperative for a box office hit, didn’t work. Especially, the two films that he must consider special in his career: Baba and Aalavandhan.

Aalavandhaan is coming soon pic.twitter.com/yO1VA6UznQ — sureshkrissna (@Suresh_Krissna) January 25, 2023

It seems Suresh is on a mission to right past wrongs by securing the dues that were denied for these films at the box office back in the day.

Aalavandhan was a technical wonder but it failed to click with the audience at the time. Besides playing the lead roles, Kamal Haasan also wrote the movie. The film tells the tale of a psychopath serial killer Nandhu who escapes a mental institution to stop his identical twin from marrying the woman he considers the reincarnation of his evil stepmother.

It’s said that the animation sequences in the film that was used to blunt the impact of violent scenes inspired animated sequences in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill.