scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

After successful re-release of Rajinikanth’s Baba, Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan to hit screens

Buoyed by the success of the release of Rajinikanth's Baba, Suresh Krissna is now bringing Kamal Haasan's Aalavandhan back to the cinemas.

Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan in Aalavandhan.
Listen to this article
After successful re-release of Rajinikanth’s Baba, Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan to hit screens
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Suresh Krissna on Wednesday announced that he will soon re-release the 2001 action-thriller Aalavandhan, which stars Kamal Haasan in a double role. The announcement comes a few weeks after he successfully re-released Baba in theatres and made an impact at the box office.

The initial plan was to showcase a digitally spruced-up print of Baba in cinemas as a special gesture on Rajinikanth’s birthday last December. However, owing to the excitement among movie fans, the makers gave it a wider release across the world. And to the surprise of many, the 2002 movie opened to packed houses and performed well at the box office for several days.

Also Read |Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood are back with this patriotic spy thriller

Buoyed by the success of Baba’s re-release, Suresh is now bringing Aalavandhan back to the cinemas. And both these films have something in common. Aalavandhan and Baba were box office failures when they were first released.

Suresh Krissna was at the top of his career in the 90s. He worked back-to-back with top stars of Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, in various languages and delivered big blockbusters. But, something happened at the turn of the century. For some reason, his movies, despite carrying all the elements that were considered imperative for a box office hit, didn’t work. Especially, the two films that he must consider special in his career: Baba and Aalavandhan.

It seems Suresh is on a mission to right past wrongs by securing the dues that were denied for these films at the box office back in the day.

Aalavandhan was a technical wonder but it failed to click with the audience at the time. Besides playing the lead roles, Kamal Haasan also wrote the movie. The film tells the tale of a psychopath serial killer Nandhu who escapes a mental institution to stop his identical twin from marrying the woman he considers the reincarnation of his evil stepmother.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...

It’s said that the animation sequences in the film that was used to blunt the impact of violent scenes inspired animated sequences in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 16:06 IST
Next Story

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan says ‘bring it on’ as he goes back to his formula

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close