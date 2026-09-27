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After Salman Khan, Suriya speaks out on dealing with online trolls: ‘Don’t waste your energy’
Vishwanath and Sons actor Suriya has spoken about the negativity on social media and shared his advice on how people should deal with it.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently slammed the culture of trolling on social media, calling trolls “parasites.” Now, Tamil star Suriya has spoken about the negativity on social media and shared his advice on how people should deal with it.
At a meet-and-greet event organised by the All India Suriya Fans Club in Chennai, Suriya urged his fans to “spread love” and not give trolls attention by acknowledging or responding to them.
The Soorarai Pottru actor said, “Let’s spread only love. Just because some fool puts up a post on social media, the moment we start responding to it, we are the ones who end up getting hurt. Let’s just be ourselves and let them be who they are. We don’t need to say anything. Trying to make them understand or change their minds can be difficult. Some people will understand, but most won’t. So, don’t waste your energy on them. Just sincerely keep doing what you love every single day. Success will definitely come.”
Whether Suriya was speaking generally about the negative impact of social media or referring to a particular post remains unclear. He urged his fans not to engage in online wars and instead focus on their families and spread love among the people who matter to them.
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On the work front, Suriya is currently basking in the success of Vishwanath and Sons. According to industry trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 209.46 worldwide. Reflecting on the film’s box-office performance at the Vishwanath and Sons success meet, the actor said, “Success can’t be measured with number of tickets sold. What happens to the conversations after the film? What happens to the emotions people carry after the film? What happens to the tears, the smiles? All these emotions can’t be put in a balance sheet. Money is very, very important. But this kind of emotion which you might talk about after two years, that is very, very important.”
Suriya has several projects in the pipeline, including Scene, which marks Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan’s Tamil directorial debut. The action drama stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, alongside Naslen, Nazriya Nazim, John Vijay and Anandaraj. He will also reunite with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for Suriya 48, slated for 2027. Also in the works is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s highly anticipated Rolex, which will expand on Suriya’s antagonist from Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram.
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