After Salman Khan, Suriya speaks out on dealing with online trolls: ‘Don’t waste your energy’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently slammed the culture of trolling on social media, calling trolls “parasites.” Now, Tamil star Suriya has spoken about the negativity on social media and shared his advice on how people should deal with it.

At a meet-and-greet event organised by the All India Suriya Fans Club in Chennai, Suriya urged his fans to “spread love” and not give trolls attention by acknowledging or responding to them.

The Soorarai Pottru actor said, “Let’s spread only love. Just because some fool puts up a post on social media, the moment we start responding to it, we are the ones who end up getting hurt. Let’s just be ourselves and let them be who they are. We don’t need to say anything. Trying to make them understand or change their minds can be difficult. Some people will understand, but most won’t. So, don’t waste your energy on them. Just sincerely keep doing what you love every single day. Success will definitely come.”