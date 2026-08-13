After Rs 300 cr hit Karuppu, Suriya returns to romance after 18 years in Vishwanath and Sons

There was a time when Suriya and romance went hand in hand on screen. Films like Kaakha Kaakha with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sillunu Oru Kadhal with A.R. Rahman’s music and Jyothika opposite him, and Vaaranam Aayiram, again with Menon and a Harris Jayaraj soundtrack, built his reputation not just as an action star but as an actor who could carry tender, emotionally layered love stories with equal conviction.

Those films remain fan favourites to this day, with songs like “Munbe Vaa” and “New York Nagaram” still part of the everyday playlist for an entire generation of Tamil cinema audiences. Sillunu Oru Kadhal released just three days before Suriya and Jyothika’s own wedding in September 2006, blurring the line between reel and real in a way that only deepened the film’s emotional pull.

Then, gradually, the romance took a back seat. Over the past decade and a half, Suriya’s filmography shifted decisively toward action thrillers, socially conscious dramas and large-scale spectacles. The Singam franchise turned him into one of Tamil cinema’s biggest mass heroes. Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim released directly on Amazon Prime Video during the pandemic. His five-minute cameo as Rolex in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram became the most talked-about moment of that year in Tamil cinema, with fans continuing to demand a standalone Rolex film. But none of these were the kind of films where Suriya got to simply sit across from someone, look them in the eye and talk about love.

Also Read: ‘Love shouldn’t change’: Suriya’s advice on marriage, respect at Vishwanath and Sons event

It is against this backdrop that Vishwanath and Sons arrives. Directed by Venky Atluri, known for Lucky Baskhar and Vaathi, the film is being described by its makers as a “wholesome family entertainer” built around emotions, romance and humour. It releases in theatres on August 14 in Tamil and Telugu.

What Vishwanath and Sons is about

In Vishwanath and Sons, Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, an Olympic-level international pistol shooter in his 40s, raised by a devoted mother, played by Radikaa Sarathkumar, who pushed him toward the sport from a young age. Sanjay is seemingly a single father whose life takes a emotional turn when his infant son requires a bone marrow transplant. Forced to put his sporting ambitions on hold, he sets off on a search for a suitable donor, a journey that takes him abroad.

It is during this search that he crosses paths with Maddy, a spirited, carefree young woman in her 20s, played by Mamitha Baiju. What begins as an unexpected friendship slowly develops into something deeper, with Maddy eventually confessing her feelings for Sanjay. The age gap between the two becomes a central source of tension and emotional conflict in the film. Sanjay is shown hesitating, aware of the difference between them, even as the relationship continues to grow.

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The cast and crew

Mamitha Baiju, who gained wider recognition following the 2024 Malayalam hit Premalu, plays Maddy in what marks her first major Tamil film. Raveena Tandon appears in a key role alongside Radikaa Sarathkumar, while the supporting cast includes Nasser, Sudha, Bhavani Sre, Kaali Venkat, Sunil Reddy, Raghu Babu and Harsha Chemudu.

The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, marking his first collaboration with Suriya since Soorarai Pottru in 2020. The cinematography is by Nimish Ravi, editing by Navin Nooli and production design by Banglan. The film is written and directed by Venky Atluri, and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The box office context

For Suriya, the timing of this shift in tone is significant. His last three theatrical releases tell the story of an actor who was willing to take big creative risks, with mixed results.

Kanguva, a fantasy action film directed by Siva and made on a reported budget of over Rs 300 crore, opened to Rs 28 crore net on day one, the highest opening of Suriya’s career at that point. But negative word of mouth hit almost immediately. The Tamil version dropped 69 percent by day two. The film finished its worldwide theatrical run at approximately Rs 107 crore gross, making it one of the costliest underperformances in Tamil cinema history against its production budget.

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Also Read: Suriya on real-life impact of his films: ‘Someone became an IPS officer after watching Kaakha Kaakha…’

Retro, his film with Karthik Subbaraj, arrived with strong pre-release buzz. It opened at Rs 19.25 crore net, the second-highest opening of Suriya’s career. But it too fell sharply from day two onward, closing at Rs 97.35 crore worldwide gross. Two consecutive big-ticket films, two underperformances, the theatrical market had reason to doubt.

Then came Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, a mythological mass entertainer where Suriya played a lawyer who is the human avatar of the deity Karuppusamy. The film crossed Rs 100 crore in India within its first week, a first in Suriya’s career. It overtook the lifetime worldwide totals of both Kanguva and Retro within just three days. By the end of its run, Karuppu had collected approximately Rs 315 crore worldwide gross, making it Suriya’s highest-grossing film ever, the tenth highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time globally, and the first Tamil film of 2026 to cross the Rs 300 crore mark.

A deliberate change of pace

With that commercial confidence restored, Vishwanath and Sons represents a deliberate change of pace. It is not a franchise sequel, not a period film, not a fantasy epic. It is, by all indications, a character-driven film about a father, his family and a late-in-life love story, the kind of project Suriya has not attempted in close to 18 years, not since the days of Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Vaaranam Aayiram.

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Suriya himself has acknowledged this shift while promoting the film. Speaking at the audio launch, he talked about love and how people change as they grow older. “Everybody changes, we do and so will our partner,” he said, adding that while priorities may shift at 20, 25 or 30, the love and affection for a partner should remain unchanged.

Beyond Vishwanath and Sons, Suriya’s slate remains packed. His next film, tentatively titled Suriya47 and directed by Jithu Madhavan, stars Nazriya and Naslen and has already wrapped shooting, with the actor indicating it could release later this year, potentially making it his third release of 2026. He has also announced his 48th film with director TJ Gnanavel, the filmmaker behind Jai Bhim. The film stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead and Yogi Babu in a key role, and is produced by Hombale Films.

Whether audiences are ready to see him back in the romance space, after years of watching him fight, fly and take on larger-than-life roles, is the question the August 14 release will answer. But for a fanbase that still listens to “Munbe Vaa” on loop, the answer might already be clear.