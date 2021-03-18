scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
After recovering from COVID, Suriya joins the set of director Pandiraj. See photo

Suriya was last seen in the critically-acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru. Apart from Pandiraj's next, he also has Vetrimaaran's Vaadivasal in his kitty.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
March 18, 2021 5:10:42 pm
suriyaSuriya's next film is directed by Pandiraj. (Photo: Twitter/Suriya)

Actor-producer Suriya on Thursday took to Twitter to share his excitement of being able to resume work after making a full recovery from COVID-19. “Feels good to be back on sets!,” tweeted Suriya while sharing a photo from the set of his next with director Pandiraj.

In February, Suriya was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. After getting discharged, he was under home-quarantine for a few days. Suriya has now joined the sets of director Pandiraj’s untitled film, which is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Alongside Suriya, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj. Pandiraj’s frequent collaborator, composer D. Imman, is scoring the music.

The project will mark Pandiraj’s third project with Suriya after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam. While Suriya had played the lead in the former, he had produced and made a cameo appearance in the latter, which was headlined by his brother Karthi.

Suriya was last seen in the critically-acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru. He also has a project, titled Vaadivasal, with Vetrimaaran, in the pipeline.

