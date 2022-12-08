scorecardresearch
After Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Shivarajkumar joins Dhanush’s Captain Miller

Captain Miller will be the second Tamil film in Shivarajkumar's career. He's already busy shooting for Rajinikanth's Jailer.

ShivarajkumarShivarajkumar in Captain Miller.

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has joined the cast of Dhanush’s upcoming movie Captain Miller. Filmmaker Arun Matheswaran is making this film on an ambitious scale and he’s roping in stars from across south India.

The buzz is Shivarajkumar will play Dhanush’s elder brother in the movie.

Captain Miller stars Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor and Etharakum Thuninthavan fame as the female lead. Telugu star Sandeep Kishan and Nivedhitha Sathis, a known face among Kannada and Tamil movie-goers, are also part of the cast.

The first look poster of Captain Miller revealed that Arun Matheswaran is making a road-rage action movie on the lines of the Mad Max series. Dhanush has grown long hair and thick beard for the role. The film is said to be set in the 40s of the Madras Presidency.

Captain Miller is Arun’s most expensive film yet. Earlier, he captured everyone’s attention for his wild appetite to show unbridled violence on the screen. He made his mark with Rocky and Saani Kaayidham.

Captain Miller will be the second Tamil film in Shivarajkumar’s career. He’s already busy shooting for Jailer. Written and directed by Nelson, the film stars Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

