Four months after becoming a mother, Kajal Agarwal begins her fitness journey to prepare for Indian 2

Actor Kajal Agarwal has resumed her fitness journey four months after delivering her first baby. She noted that while her endurance was nowhere close to her “pre-baby levels”, she was determined to get back in shape.

“Eager and excited, I jumped back into work 4 months post-partum! Little did I realise that it would feel like starting from scratch. My body wasn’t the same as how it used to be. Pre baby, I could endure very long workdays with taxing amounts of physical activity AND then hit the gym. Post baby, it’s been hard to get back my energy levels. Mounting a horse, let alone riding it seemed like a huge task! My body protested with the martial arts training that came so easily to me earlier,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Kajal shared a video from one of her horse-riding sessions. She said that revealed that she has started to get back on her fitness regime in preparation to join the sets of Indian 2. “#Indian2 I’m so glad I’ve jumped back into the drill with you. Stoked to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. So fortunate to be a part of this industry I call home! Grateful for the opportunities to constantly learn and become an upgraded version of myself,” she added.

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, has been in production hell for over two years now. The film’s shooting came to a halt in February 2020, after a freak accident on the sets killed three crew members and injured many. The production was further delayed owing to the Covid-induced lockdown. Adding to its problems, director Shankar and Lyca Productions were at the loggerheads over production reasons. Their differences also led to court battles, putting a huge question mark on the project’s fate.

The filmmakers, however, hit a resume button on Indian in August this year. Red Giant Movies came aboard as one of the producers helping Shankar to revive the project. The regular shooting of the movie will begin soon. Shankar will also simultaneously shoot his film with Ram Charan.