After Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Kantara success, production houses are scouting South India for the next big pan-India hit

The formula-driven approach that seemed to work in making big-scale blockbusters has been rendered useless, thanks to the disruption caused by the pandemic and the skyrocketing popularity of streaming services. The Bollywood industry has been hit hardest by the tectonic shift in the way people perceive and consume cinema. Hindi filmmakers seem to have no response to challenges thrown at them by the rapidly changing behaviour of the audience.

Some of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry now struggle to achieve certain box office milestones that were easily achievable a few years ago. But, those who have closely followed the industry for years can tell you that this was not the first time Bollywood was put through a wringer.

“In the mid-80s, Bollywood went through a low phase. It was considered the worst period of Bollywood. It happened with the arrival of home video tapes. When people started to watch movies in their houses, they stopped associating with films that had a little bit of comedy, action, and a hero who could do no wrong. At that point, Bollywood filmmakers were struggling to figure out what happened. They were confused as to why their formula was not working. It was because the audience changed faster,” said Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President Films at Saregama India.

With the advent of OTT platforms, people have access to high-quality content from around the globe. And it has fundamentally changed the audience viewing pattern. A huge star cast is no longer the only prerequisite that’s required to draw the audience to cinemas. A film that offers anything less than a unique point of view or experience may as well ditch its hopes of success.

“I think today there are two kinds of films that the audience wants to see. One is larger than life movies, something you want to experience in a packed theatre. Hollywood likes to call them event films. Two, they want very personal stories, which they can also watch on their phones while commuting. That personal watching has mostly been associated with the drama genre. People don’t want to go to theatres to watch them. It is a culture of convenience,” Siddharth added.

As Bollywood is in a state of flux, regional film industries are fast gaining ground outside their traditional markets. The majority of 2022’s biggest hits originated in the country’s southern states. The big production houses seem to be scouting south India to discover the next big pan-Indian hit.

“In regional film industries, there is space for a company like ours to enter. We feel the industry is moving towards more rooted content. You can see the recent films that have done well. You become so local that you become universal. This is happening in regional space,” said Siddharth, who also manages Yoodlee Films, a film production division of Saregama India.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Kannada star Rishab Shetty’s Kantara are prime examples of how people these days handsomely reward films that expose them to new cultures and experiences. Both movies were released on the same day. PS 1 was based on the Tamil literary epic of the same name. Even though the film is inspired by Tamil history, it struck a rich vein with movie patrons across the country.

Unlike PS 1, Kantara didn’t have a sprawling star cast or budget. The film mythologised local folklore and dwelled on the beliefs, practices and culture of a remote village in coastal Karnataka. And yet, it found takers in all parts of the country.

Yoodlee Films has an impressive portfolio of direct-to-digital films. The production company is now focusing its resources on making theatrical films. It has already made significant investments in the Malayalam film industry, whose popularity has grown ten-fold during the lockdown period. Yoodlee Films recently bankrolled Nivin Pauly starrer Padavettu. It has signed multiple projects, Khalifa and Kappa, with Prithviraj. A few more projects are also in the pipeline. But, none of them seems to carry a pan-India tag.

Advertisement

“I don’t think you can set out to make a pan-India film. We can only make good films with a lot of thematic storytelling. When you do that, the chances are that audiences around the country are going to watch that film. I think if you try to make a pan-India film, you will overengineer it and do something that doesn’t work anywhere,” Siddharth added.

After establishing a good foundation in the Malayalam film industry, Yoodlee Films is trying to break into the Tamil film industry, which Siddharth described as “complex and mature.”