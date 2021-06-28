After Netflix’s The Gray Man, Dhanush to join sets of D43 in Hyderabad

Dhanush's next film will be helmed by Karthick Naren. (Photo: Twitter/ Sathya Jyothi)

The shooting of actor Dhanush’s upcoming film D43 will resume in July, the filmmakers said on Monday. The final schedule of the shoot will take place in Hyderabad.

The untitled film went on the floors in January earlier this year. The film is directed by Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame for Sathya Jyothi Films banner. And its script was written by screenwriting duo Suhas and Sharf.

D43 also stars Malavika Mohanan and Smruthi Venkat of Mookuthi Amman fame.

D43 has music by GV Prakash Kumar. This is the fifth collaboration between Dhanush and the music director following Polladhavan (2007), Aadukalam (2011), Mayakkam Enna (2011) and Asuran (2019).

Dhanush has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuvenn and a project with Ramkumar of Raatchasan fame. Apart from these, the actor also has Netflix’s The Gray Man in the pipeline, which is helmed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. He has completed shooting for his portions and is expected to return home in a few days from Los Angeles.

Dhanush was last seen in Jagame Thanthiram, which directly premiered on Netflix earlier this month. The film, which was written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, released to mixed reviews.