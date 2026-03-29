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After months of delays, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany finally locks April 10 as its release date
After a long and winding road of delays, Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Love Insurance Kompany finally has a date audiences can hold onto.
It has been a long and winding road to theatres for Love Insurance Kompany, but director Vignesh Shivan has now confirmed that the film will release worldwide on April 10, 2026.
The announcement was made on March 28 via Vignesh’s Instagram account, accompanied by a humorous video featuring music director Anirudh Ravichander and lead actor Pradeep Ranganathan, with the caption “LIK from April 10. Trust Me Bro.”
The date shift from April 3 to April 10 is the latest in a long line of scheduling changes that have followed Love Insurance Kompany since it was first expected to hit screens. The film was originally scheduled to release on September 18, 2025, before being moved to October for the Diwali period, then shifted again to December 18, 2025, to avoid a release day clash with Pradeep Ranganathan’s other film Dude. A Valentine’s Day weekend release in February 2026 was also floated and did not materialise. The most recent postponement from April 3 to April 10 was reportedly due to the makers being unable to secure a censor certificate from Malaysia in time, with the board closed for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.
Fans on social media have met the latest announcement with a mix of relief and dry humour. The comment that circulated had a robot saying: “Plot twist: 10th April 2040,” a nod to the film’s futuristic setting.
#LIK from April-10
Trust Me Bro 😄
An @anirudhofficial musical
A Wikki Original@iam_SJSuryah @IamKrithiShetty @7screenstudio https://t.co/9M7YT6zQSY
— Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) March 28, 2026
All you need to know about Love Insurance Kompany
Love Insurance Kompany is a science fiction romantic comedy written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, set in the year 2040, and stars Pradeep Ranganathan, S J Suryah and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, with Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Mysskin and Anandaraj in supporting roles.
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The story follows a protagonist whose relationship brings him into conflict with Suriyan, the chief executive of a powerful dating platform that treats love as a commodity governed by predictive technology. The plot unfolds as he attempts to defend his relationship against a corporate system built around quantifying human emotion.
The soundtrack and background score of Love Insurance Kompany are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth collaboration with Vignesh Shivan after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.
Pradeep Ranganathan carries into Love Insurance Kompany a 100 per cent success record in Tamil cinema, with every single film of his to date emerging as a commercial success, including his most recent release Dude which went on to become a major blockbuster. That track record makes Love Insurance Kompany one of the more closely watched Tamil releases of the summer season.
The film is jointly produced by Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio.