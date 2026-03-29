After months of delays, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany finally locks April 10 as its release date

It has been a long and winding road to theatres for Love Insurance Kompany, but director Vignesh Shivan has now confirmed that the film will release worldwide on April 10, 2026.

The announcement was made on March 28 via Vignesh’s Instagram account, accompanied by a humorous video featuring music director Anirudh Ravichander and lead actor Pradeep Ranganathan, with the caption “LIK from April 10. Trust Me Bro.”

The date shift from April 3 to April 10 is the latest in a long line of scheduling changes that have followed Love Insurance Kompany since it was first expected to hit screens. The film was originally scheduled to release on September 18, 2025, before being moved to October for the Diwali period, then shifted again to December 18, 2025, to avoid a release day clash with Pradeep Ranganathan’s other film Dude. A Valentine’s Day weekend release in February 2026 was also floated and did not materialise. The most recent postponement from April 3 to April 10 was reportedly due to the makers being unable to secure a censor certificate from Malaysia in time, with the board closed for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.