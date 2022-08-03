scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

After Karthi’s Viruman, Aditi Shankar roped in for Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran

Aditi, the daughter of filmmaker Shanker, is making her acting debut with Karthi's Viruman.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 3, 2022 3:01:28 pm
Aditi Shankar in MaaveeranAditi Shankar in Maaveeran. (Photo: Twitter/Aditi Shankar, Shanthi Movies)

Even before the release of her first film, Aditi Shankar has already signed up for another big project. Aditi, daughter of ace filmmaker Shankar, is all set to make her debut with Karthi’s upcoming film Viruman. Now, it is confirmed that Aditi will next be paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film Maaveeran.

Aditi took to Twitter to announce the latest development.

Maaveeran is directed by Madonne Ashwin, who recently won the National Award for Best Debut Director for the film Mandela, which was released on Netflix. Talking to Indian Express about the win, Ashwin said, “Definitely happy about it. We all knew Suriya sir will win the Best Actor award even before the announcement. It is a much-deserved victory. Director Sudha Kongara mam also received many accolades for Soorarai Pottru.”

ALSO READ: |Pa Ranjith says ‘OTT platforms interfere in scripts more than producers’

The teaser of Maaveeran piqued the interest of fans as it had Sivakarthikeyan as a puppet in a fight sequence. The actor was controlled by an unknown entity, which according to the director is a metaphor for the story of the film.

ALSO READ |Honorary doctorate for filmmaker Shankar

Meanwhile, Aditi Shankar is in Madurai for the grand audio launch of Viruman. The event also has her father Shankar in attendance as a chief guest. The Enthiran director is all set to receive a second honorary doctorate. He was conferred an honorary doctorate in 2007. Now, Vels University has announced another doctorate for the director.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:01:28 pm

