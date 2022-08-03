After Karthi’s Viruman, Aditi Shankar roped in for Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran

August 3, 2022 3:01:28 pm
Even before the release of her first film, Aditi Shankar has already signed up for another big project. Aditi, daughter of ace filmmaker Shankar, is all set to make her debut with Karthi’s upcoming film Viruman. Now, it is confirmed that Aditi will next be paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film Maaveeran.
Aditi took to Twitter to announce the latest development.
Super excited and honoured to announce my next #Maaveeran with the sensational @Siva_Kartikeyan sir🔥award winning director @madonneashwin 💯produced by the enthusiastic @iamarunviswa sir @ShanthiTalkies & the whole team @vidhu_ayyanna @bharathsankar12 @philoedit @DoneChannel1 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KldlPDWxjH
— Aditi Shankar (@AditiShankarofl) August 3, 2022
Maaveeran is directed by Madonne Ashwin, who recently won the National Award for Best Debut Director for the film Mandela, which was released on Netflix. Talking to Indian Express about the win, Ashwin said, “Definitely happy about it. We all knew Suriya sir will win the Best Actor award even before the announcement. It is a much-deserved victory. Director Sudha Kongara mam also received many accolades for Soorarai Pottru.”
The teaser of Maaveeran piqued the interest of fans as it had Sivakarthikeyan as a puppet in a fight sequence. The actor was controlled by an unknown entity, which according to the director is a metaphor for the story of the film.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, Aditi Shankar is in Madurai for the grand audio launch of Viruman. The event also has her father Shankar in attendance as a chief guest. The Enthiran director is all set to receive a second honorary doctorate. He was conferred an honorary doctorate in 2007. Now, Vels University has announced another doctorate for the director.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
