Rajinikanth meets Sivakarthikeyan, appreciates Don: ‘That 60 minutes will be a lifetime memory’

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Monday tweeted a picture from his recent meeting with Superstar Rajinikanth. It seems Rajinikanth had invited Sivakarthikeyan to his Poes Garden residence to appreciate the latter’s latest movie Don.

“With the DON of Indian cinema 🙏❤️ Met super star @rajinikanth sir and got his blessings.. That 60 minutes will be a lifetime memory..Thank you so much Thalaiva for your time and valuable appreciations for #DON 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️,” Sivakarthikeyan captioned the photo on his Twitter page.

Sivakarthikeyan is a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth and he’s known for his ability to do a pitch-perfect impression of the Annaatthe star.

Rajinikanth recently also met his counterpart Kamal Haasan at his residence and conveyed his best wishes to the latter’s upcoming movie Vikram, which is due in cinemas on June 3.

Don is written and helmed by debutant director Cibi Chakaravarthi. The film opened on May 13 to positive reviews. The film follows the journey of a happy-go-lucky guy who takes on the conservative educational system that does little in helping an individual identify his true potential and excel at it.

Don became one of the biggest earners in Sivakarthikeyan’s career after it grossed a whopping Rs 100 crore from its worldwide theatrical sales. It is the second consecutive film of Sivakarthikeyan to achieve this feat after last year’s Doctor.

Sivakarthikeyan is now busy with director Rajkumar Periasamy’s untitled movie. The project is being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play the female lead.