After Indian 2, Shankar to direct Vijay movie?

Vijay and Shankar had worked on Nanban, the Tamil remake of Hindi blockbuster 3 Idiots. Vijay and Shankar had worked on Nanban, the Tamil remake of Hindi blockbuster 3 Idiots.

Thalapathy 64, starring Vijay, is in the shooting stage, and there are discussions about Thalapathy 65 already. A couple of weeks ago, rumour mills were abuzz with reports of Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni teaming up with Vijay. However, now it looks like one of the upcoming projects of Vijay will be helmed by Shankar. However, we await an official confirmation.

At a recent event, Shankar had said, “Vijay and I are ready to join hands, and the announcement will be made soon”. This statement has piqued the curiosity of Vijay fans. Shankar and Vijay had worked on Nanban, the Tamil remake of Hindi blockbuster 3 Idiots. We need to wait and watch if this untitled film is going to be a remake, a sequel to Nanban or an original script.

“It has been a while since Vijay worked with an experienced director. Also, back-to-back films of his were with Atlee. So, it is highly possible that Vijay might want Shankar to direct him,” adds a source.

Reports suggest that Shankar is planning to make a spiritual sequel to Mudhalvan and is keen to rope in Vijay for the same. Apparently, the actor was Shankar’s first choice before finalising Arjun Sarja.

Currently, Shankar is occupied with Indian 2. Once Thalapathy 64 gets released, there will be clarity on the Shankar-Vijay collaboration.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd