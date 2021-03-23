Dhanush wins his second National Award, thanks Vetrimaaran for believing in him

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush on Tuesday took to his Twitter page to express his happiness over winning his second National Award in the Best Actor category. “I woke up to this amaziing news of being honoured with the Prestigious national award for ASURAN. To win one best actor award is a dream, to win Two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far,” wrote Dhanush in his statement.

Dhanush is camping in the United States with his family as he is shooting for his upcoming film The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo of Avengers fame. The 67th National Awards were announced on Monday evening in New Delhi.

Dhanush thanked his parents and his brother Selvaraghavan, who he considers as his first acting “guru.” And he thanked director Vetrimaaran for casting him as Sivasami in Asuran, as he briefly reflected on how their partnership has evolved over the years.

“Vetri, never thought when I met you at Balu Mahendra sir’s office that you would become a friend, companion and a brother. I am so proud of the four films we have worked together and the two films we have produced together. I am very glad you chose to believe in me so much and I chose to believe in you. Now can’t wait to hear what you have written for me next. A big hug (sic),” he added.

Dhanush acted in Vetrimaaran’s directorial debut Polladhavan in 2007. The actor-director duo has collaborated frequently since. Dhanush also won his National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2011 film Aadukalam, which was directed by Vetrimaaran. Before the duo made Asuran in 2019, they worked with a gangster drama Vada Chennai (2018), which is touted to be a trilogy. Asuran was also the Best Film in the Tamil language at the National Awards.

Dhanush also thanked his co-stars Manju Warrier, Ken Karunas and TeeJay Arunasalam and his fans for their “unconditional love” for him. “I sincerely thank the NATIONAL AWARD Jury for this award AA, I thank my producer Thanu sir for all the support. I thank the entire ASURAN team especially my family my dear Pachaiyarnma Manju , my Chidambaram Ken and my Murugan Teejay. Thank you GV for ‘Vaa Asura, The blood bath song,” he added.

Dhanush shares the Best Actor award with Manoj Bajpayee, who won the nod for his performance in Bhonsle.