After Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth separation, Ram Gopal Varma calls marriage ‘evil’, says ‘star divorces’ a lesson

Not one to lose a chance to comment on a hot topic, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday unleashed a flurry of tweets, seemingly in reaction to Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth‘s separation. RGV wrote that ‘star divorces’ perform the public service of warning ‘young people about the dangers of marriage’.

“Nothing murders love faster than marriage,” wrote the filmmaker, who frequently courts controversy. “The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage,” he added.

Love in a marriage, he continued, lasts for fewer days than it takes to celebrate a wedding. “Smart people love and dumbos marry,” he wrote in another tweet, to emphasise his point. Divorces, he said, should be celebrated with a sangeet ceremony because they symbolise liberation; marriages should be conducted in silence.

Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other’s danger qualities — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

He concluded, “Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness.”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the daughter of actor Rajinikanth, announced their separation on Monday. They’d been married for 18 years and have two sons. In similar statements posted on Instagram and Twitter, respectively, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush wrote, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this…”

RGV had offered similar comments after the separation of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya last year. “DIVORCE should be more celebrated than MARRIAGE because in marriage, you don’t know what you are getting into, whereas in divorce you are getting out of what you have gotten into,” he wrote, adding, “MARRIAGES are made in HELL and DIVORCES are made in HEAVEN.”