Wednesday, July 13, 2022

After box office, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram creates records on OTT

Vikram is the biggest ever commercial hit in Kamal Haasan's career spanning over six decades.

July 13, 2022 2:32:21 pm
Kamal Haasan in Vikram.

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest blockbuster Vikram has emerged as one of the top movies on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The film was made available last week and it has recorded the highest opening weekend in terms viewership.

“#Vikram – The highest ever opening weekend viewership, subscription and watch time on Disney+ Hotstar,” read a tweet from Disney+ Hotstar Tamil.

Vikram is the biggest ever commercial hit in Kamal Haasan’s career spanning over six decades. The movie created a box office storm by raking in more than Rs 400 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. In India alone, the film is said to have earned a whopping Rs 300 crore.

Vikram also broke the collection record of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which remained unbeaten for five years at the Tamil Nadu box office. While Baahubali 2 had earned over Rs 150 crore in the state, Vikram surpassed it by collecting over Rs 170 crore within four weeks of its release.

Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action drama follows the war waged by a former spy on the drug mafia in Tamil Nadu. It is a spin off on the spy character that was first created by Kamal Haasan for his 1986 actioner Vikram. The film had an all-star supporting cast, including Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. One of the highlight of the movie was Suriya’s last-minute cameo as the ruthless mafia boss, Rolex.

Kanagaraj will reportedly expand the world of Vikram with standalone movies with other actors.

