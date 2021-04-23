After ‘blockbuster success’ of Karnan, Dhanush reunites with Mari Selvaraj

Actor Dhanush on Friday announced that he will be joining forces with director Mari Selvaraj again. “Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on, Shoot will commence next year,” wrote Dhanush, who is busy shooting in Los Angeles for the upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man.

While Dhanush has not officially said so, it is believed that Karnan producer Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations will also bankroll this film.

Karnan released on April 9 to a rousing response at the box office. Despite the 50 per cent cap on the theatre occupancy, the film managed to make profits for all its investors. Even as the producers have not released the exact collection figures, the trade experts predict that Karnan has earned nearly Rs 40 crore from ticket sales worldwide. It is good business considering the raging second wave of the coronavirus, which has again thrown life out of gear for everyone in the country.

In the meantime, Mari Selvaraj is busy preparing to get his next film on the floors. He will be directing Dhruv Vikram in the movie, which is yet to be named. Billed as a sports drama, filmmaker Pa Ranjith will produce it. Reports have it that Dhruv will be seen in the role of a kabbadi player. Going by Mari Selvaraj’s track record, it is likely to be a story of grit and resilience of a protagonist from a marginalised community.