Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

After becoming minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin quits acting; Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth lead wishes

Udhayanidhi Stalin announced his decision to discontinue acting in movies after becoming the Tamil Nadu minister of youth welfare and sports development.

Kamal Haasan was supposed to produce Udhayanidhi Stalin's next. (Photo: Twitter/Udhaystalin)
Actor-filmmaker Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu minister of youth welfare and sports development. The MLA from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency was promoted to the ministerial position in the latest cabinet expansion by the Tamil Nadu government.

His induction to the cabinet has sparked a debate about political nepotism given that he is the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin. “There will be criticisms. And I can only answer those criticisms through my work,” said Udhayanidhi, while promising to turn Tamil Nadu into the “sports capital of India.”

Udhayanidhi also announced his decision to discontinue acting in movies. “I was supposed to act in Kamal sir’s production. When I told him this, he was the first one to wish me. I am not doing that film. My last film will be, as Mari Selvaraj wished, Maamannan,” he told the media.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has a fairly rewarding career as an actor. He made his screen debut with the romantic comedy Oru Kal Oru Kannadi in 2012. Earlier in an interview, Udhayanidhi revealed that he wanted to stop acting after the success of that film. However, when he was presented with good scripts, he was encouraged to keep his acting gig going. He also managed Tamil cinema’s popular production company Red Giant Movies.

Red Giant Movies is bankrolling a slew of big-budget movies, including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Kamal shares a very cordial relationship with Udhayanidhi. Their professional relationship grew stronger when Udhayanidhi became the main distributor of Kamal’s blockbuster Vikram. Later, Kamal announced that he will be bankrolling Udhayanidhi’s next film under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films Internationa. The project, as confirmed by Udhayanidhi, now stands shelved.

“Congratulations to Udhayanidhi for becoming a minister. I believe you won’t consider it as just a position but a responsibility. I believe that the experience of three generations will help you. Your success lies in fulfilling the expectations,” tweeted Kamal.

Superstar Rajinikanth also tweeted his best wishes to Udhayanidhi. “My heartfelt congratulations to Udhayanidhi who has been sworn-in as a minister of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote.

Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Mari Selvaraj is helming Maamannan. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, and Keerthy Suresh.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 03:03:22 pm
