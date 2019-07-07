After Aishwarya Rai, Vikram is a part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Vikram, who was in Chennai recently to promote his upcoming film Kadaram Kondan, had confirmed he is a part of Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan. The Dhruva Natchathiram actor added he would be shooting for the same next year onwards. It is well-known how Mani Ratnam has been wanting to adopt the celebrated Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, into a film. A decade ago, the director had announced the project, which did not take off immediately due to unknown reasons.

Advertising

Vikram has collaborated with Mani Ratnam in the Tamil and Hindi versions of Raavanan. During an interview with Film Companion in May, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had said, “Though Mani Ratnam has not formally announced it himself, I am working with him (on Ponniyin Selvan).”

Rumour mills are abuzz that Aishwarya Rai could essay the role of princess Nandini and Vikram will play Aditya Karikalan, Sundara Chola’s eldest son. However, an official word is awaited.

Sources say Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh, Anushka Shetty and Amala Paul are a part of this film, likely to be produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Vikram starrer Kadaram Kondan will hit the screens on July 19. The movie is bankrolled by Raajkamal Films International. The actor also has Mahavir Karna in the pipeline.