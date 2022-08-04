scorecardresearch
After Aditi Shankar, director Mysskin roped in for Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran

Director Mysskin is playing a pivotal role in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Maaveeran.

August 4, 2022 2:06:42 pm
Mysskin, SivakarthikeyanMysskin roped in for Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran. (Photo: Twiter/Shanthi Talkies)

Director Mysskin, known for films like Anjaathe, Sithiram Pesuthadi and Psycho, has been roped in as an actor for Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Maaveeran. Shanthi Talkies, the production house behind the movie, shared the development on Twitter. The post read, “We are elated to have Mysskin Sir onboard! (sic)”

Though Mysskin is well-known for his directorial ventures, he has also established himself as a capable actor with films like Super Deluxe, Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum and Nandala. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in GV Prakash’s Bachelor.

On the other hand, Mysskin is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror film Pisaasu II. Starring Andrea, the movie is the second part of the hit film Pisaasu (2014). Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in the movie.

ALSO READ: |Sivakarthikeyan ‘blames’ Sathyaraj for postponing Prince: ‘Since Baahubali, he has changed’. Watch hilarious video

Other than Mysskin, Madonne Ashwin directorial Maaveeran also has Aditi Shankar as the female lead. Aditi, who is the daughter of director Shankar, is making her acting debut with Viruman, and even before the film’s release, she has bagged a role in Sivakarthikeyan’s movie. “Super excited and honoured to announce my next #Maaveeran with the sensational @Siva_Kartikeyan sir award-winning director @madonneashwin produced by the enthusiastic (sic),” Aditi wrote on Twitter.

Talking about her daughter’s acting career, Shankar, at the audio launch of Viruman, said, “As a director, I have observed that Aditi is an entertainer. I have heard that Muthaiah (Viruman’s director) is known for penning good roles for his heroines. So, I am happy that my daughter is in good hands.”

