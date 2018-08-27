Aditi Rao Hydari joins Mysskin’s next

Aditi Rao Hydari said the team was ready to shoot the untitled flick. Aditi Rao Hydari said the team was ready to shoot the untitled flick.

It looks like actor Aditi Rao Hydari is on a roll in the south Indian film industry. She has signed her fourth Tamil film, which will be helmed by renowned filmmaker Mysskin.

She confirmed the news talking to a newspaper earlier and declined to share details of her character or the project.

Aditi said the team was ready to shoot the untitled flick soon. The project was announced earlier by Mysskin with Shanthanu Bhagyaraj set to play the protagonist. However, later Shanthanu was dropped due to some unknown reasons. The director later roped in actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin to play the lead role.

Aditi made her debut in Tamil in 2007 with Sringaram. But, it did not help her find more films down south. She caught a break about 10 years later when she was roped in to play Dr. Leela Abraham in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai (2017). Her strong portrayal of the character that was torn between love and self-respect in a difficult relationship received unanimous praise from the audience and critics.

Aditi was again roped in for Mani’s upcoming gangster drama Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which is set to release on Septemeber 28. She is playing an important role in the film that boasts of an all-star cast.

Earlier this year, she also made her Tollywood debut with romantic drama Sammohanam.

