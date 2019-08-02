Aditi Rao Hydari joins cast of Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is set to star opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar.

Advertising

The announcement was made by Seven Screen Studio, the production company behind the project, on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“We would like to welcome the gorgeous @aditiraohydari on-board for our next flick #TughlaqDurbar !! @Viacom18Studios @VijaySethuOffl @DDeenadayaln @Lalit_SevenScr @govind_vasantha @iamarunviswa @LokeshJey @proyuvraaj” read the company’s post.

The film, directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, will also feature actor R Parthiban.

Seven Screen Studio is producing the film in collaboration with Viacom 18 Studios.

Govind Vasantha will be serving as the music composer on the film and Balaji Tharaneetharan will be penning the dialogues.