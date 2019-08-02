Toggle Menu
Aditi Rao Hydari joins cast of Tamil film Tughlaq Durbarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/aditi-rao-hydari-joins-cast-of-tamil-film-tughlaq-durbar-5873609/

Aditi Rao Hydari joins cast of Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar

Aditi Rao Hydari will star opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Tughlaq Durbar. The announcement was made by Seven Screen Studio, the production company behind the project, on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

Aditi Rao Hydari tughlaq darbar
Aditi Rao Hydari is set to star opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is set to star opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar.

The announcement was made by Seven Screen Studio, the production company behind the project, on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“We would like to welcome the gorgeous @aditiraohydari on-board for our next flick #TughlaqDurbar !! @Viacom18Studios @VijaySethuOffl @DDeenadayaln @Lalit_SevenScr @govind_vasantha @iamarunviswa @LokeshJey @proyuvraaj” read the company’s post.

The film, directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, will also feature actor R Parthiban.

Seven Screen Studio is producing the film in collaboration with Viacom 18 Studios.

Govind Vasantha will be serving as the music composer on the film and Balaji Tharaneetharan will be penning the dialogues.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jackpot movie review: This Jyotika film offers mindless entertainment
2 Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from August 5
3 Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge: We had a lot of fun shooting for BOSS