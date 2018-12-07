Aditi Rao Hydari croons for GV Prakash

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, has made her singing debut in GV Prakash starrer Jail, directed by Vasanthabalan.

The actor took to his twitter account to announce the news. Posting a selfie, he wrote, “Super happy to announce that the super talented Aditi will be singing her debut Tamil song, a duet, Kaaththodu, in my music for Vasantha Balan sir’s Jail. Can’t wait for you guys to hear it.”

Aditi also wrote, “Recorded my first song in Tamil. Butterflies in my tummy. Thank you for trusting me with such a pretty song and guiding me through so smoothly.”

Starring Abarnathi of Enga Veetu Maapillai fame as the female lead, Jail marks the comeback of Vasanthabalan, who last helmed 2014 film Kaaviya Thalaivan.

According to sources, Jail is based on slum rehabilitation. The first look poster of the film makes us speculate Prakash (with a bearded look) plays a localite.

Recorded my first song in Tamil!💃

Butterflies in my tummy! Thank you for trusting me with such a pretty song and guiding me through so smoothly @gvprakash… 😊🙏🏻

Produced by Krikes Cine Creations, Jail is the first collaboration of GV Prakash, the actor, and Vasanthabalan. Prakash made his debut as a music director in Vasanthabalan’s critically acclaimed Veyyil in 2006. The film had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari has Mysskin’s psychological thriller Psycho (opposite Udhayanidhi Stalin) in the pipeline, besides Dhanush’s second directorial venture, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, which has Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Sarathkumar, SJ Suryah and Srikanth in significant roles.