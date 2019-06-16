Adithya Varma teaser: Dhruv Vikram plays the quintessential heartbroken lover in Arjun Reddy remake

The teaser of upcoming film Adithya Varma is finally out. The movie, starring debutant actor Dhruv, the son of Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram, is the official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original Telugu film became a sleeper hit when it was released in 2017, and shot its protagonist Vijay Deverakonda into stardom.

The teaser, which is over a minute long, shows the titular character, swearing, making obscene gestures and being a complete bad boy. Dhruv Vikram seems to look the part and has perfectly captured the nuances of the character. As we all know, the film will follow the story of a talented surgeon who suffers a heartbreak, and it remains to be seen how well this will be translated on screen in the Tamil version.

Banita Sandhu, who made her acting debut with Shoojit Sircar’s October, is paired opposite Dhruv Vikram. And it looks like Priya Anand is the replacement for Raiza Wilson’s character in Varma. In an earlier interview, Bandita was quoted saying, “The shooting date is yet to be locked. I’m hoping it would begin in the next month or so. After October, nothing really interesting came my way.”

Directed by debutant Gireesaaya, Adithya Varma has music by Radhan, who had originally composed the songs and background score for Arjun Reddy. The film underwent a number of changes and had to be renamed and shot from scratch after a tiff between the producer Mukesh Mehta of E4 Entertainment and director Bala, who was chosen to direct the film.

The official Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh, stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and is set to hit the screens on June 21.