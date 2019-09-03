Dhruv Vikram starrer Adithya Varma to release on November 8

Adithya Varma, the official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, has finally got a release date. The film, starring debutant actor Dhruv Vikram, the son of Kollywood star Chiyaan Vikram, and Banita Sandhu, is set to hit the screens on November 8.

The makers made the announcement on their official Twitter page with the caption, “On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chathurthi, we’d like to announce the release date of our film Adithya Varma. #AdithyaVarma is ready to conquer your hearts on November 8th! Catch you later! Happy Vinayaka Chathurthi @GIREESAAYA @cvsarathi @e4echennai @DhruvVikram8 @BanitaSandhu.”

Directed by debutant Gireesaaya, Adithya Varma has music by Radhan, who had originally composed the songs and the background score for Arjun Reddy. The film underwent a number of changes and had to be renamed and shot from scratch after a tiff between producer Mukesh Mehta of E4 Entertainment and director Bala, who later quit the project.

Banita Sandhu, who made her acting debut with Shoojit Sircar’s October last year, is paired opposite Dhruv Vikram. Priya Anand and Anbu Thasan will be seen playing supporting roles.

Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, became a sleeper hit when it was released in 2017. Its Bollywood remake, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is one of the biggest hits this year.