Varmaa undergoes a title change, renamed Adithya Varma

A few weeks ago, E4 Entertainment, which is producing the Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer, Arjun Reddy, had issued a statement that the makers would be reshooting the entire film from the scratch as they weren’t happy with director Bala’s output. Now it has been made official that this new version is named Adithya Varma.

Advertising

With Gireesaya, a former associate of Sandeep Vanga, directing this, veteran cinematographer Ravi K Chandran has been finalised as the Director of Photography.

Banita Sandhu, who made her acting debut with Shoojit Sircar’s October, is paired opposite Dhruv Vikram. And it looks like Priya Anand is the replacement for Raiza Wilson’s character in Varmaa.

In a recent interview, Bandita was quoted saying, “The shooting date is yet to be locked. I’m hoping it would begin in the next month or so. After October, nothing really interesting came my way.”

Adithya Varma has music by Radhan, who had originally composed the songs and background score for Arjun Reddy.