Adho Andha Paravai Pola trailer impresses Pa Ranjith

Adho Andha Paravai Pola trailer has left Pa Ranjith impressed. Adho Andha Paravai Pola trailer has left Pa Ranjith impressed.

The recently released trailer of upcoming action flick Adho Andha Paravai Pola has captured the attention of director Pa Ranjith. The Kaala director took to his Twitter page to congratulate director KR Vinoth adding that he was amazed by the trailer.

He noted that Vinoth has made the movie which has a woman and Israel street-fighting technique aka Krav Maga at the centre of it.

Going by the trailer, Adho Andha Paravai Pola follows the struggles of the female protagonist, played by Amala Paul. She is lost in a forest. No, it is not about her surviving wild man-eating animals, braving uncompromising weather and enduring starvation. It is not that kind of film. She needs to survive a forest that has been infested by conniving and cold-blooded greedy people. Has Vinoth used the forest as an allegory to show how difficult it is for a woman to survive in a man’s world? Or is it just a plain and simple thriller, without any social commentary, that shows a woman hero taking on an army of bad guys?

The title of Adho Andha Paravai Pola is taken from a popular song from matinee idol MG Ramchandran’s evergreen film, Aayirathil Oruvan. The title underscores the importance of freedom. It suggests that one must live his or her life as free as a bird.

The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Samir Kochhar and Supreme Sundar.

In the meantime, Amala Paul is also part of upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, which stars Prithviraj. She is shooting for the Telugu remake of hit Netflix series The Lust Stories.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd