Thursday, August 16, 2018
Adanga Maru teaser: Jayam Ravi is back as the lone-wolf crime fighter

Adanga Maru stars Jayam Ravi, Raashi Khanna, Sampathraj, Munish Kanth, Pon Vannan, Subbu Panju, Azhagam Perumal and Meera Vasudevan among others.

Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru | Published: August 16, 2018 8:51:04 am
Adanga Maru movie Adanga Maru is written and directed by Karthik Thangavelu.

The teaser of Jayam Ravi’s upcoming cop drama Adanga Maru was unveiled on Wednesday. The one-minute long promo sheds light on the main conflict in the film. The movie has a hero, who likes to swim against the tide. A cop who refuses to blend in with the corrupt system.

Ravi has played such characters in the past. Case in point: his character Aravindan in director Samuthirakani’s Nimirndhu Nil (2014). He played a Gandhian, who fights a lone battle to expose all that is morally wrong in the society.

Written and directed by Karthik Thangavelu, Adanga Maru is fast nearing completion. The cop movie also stars Raashi Khanna, Sampathraj, Munish Kanth, Pon Vannan, Subbu Panju, Azhagam Perumal, Meera Vasudevan, Gajaraj, Mathew Varghese, Nitin Mehta, Bharath Raj, Shabir, Vijay Victor and Rajaa among others.

The film has music by Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame and the filmmakers are expected to announce a release date soon.

Jayam Ravi, meanwhile, has a few other films in the pipeline. He will, reportedly, team up with his director brother Mohan Raja for the sequel to blockbuster film Thani Oruvan.

He has also been roped in for fantasy epic Sangamithra, which was announced more than a year ago. The film which will be helmed by director Sundar C is yet to go on floors.

