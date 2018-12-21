Adanga Maru leaked online by Tamilrockers

Jayam Ravi’s second release of the year Adanga Maru, which hit screens today, has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, a website that hosts pirated versions of films.

Tamilrockers has become a menace for the film industry. Fans have been discouraging the leak and have often urged the makers to find a way out to stop the website from promoting piracy.

Not just Tamil films, one can find Bollywood, Telugu, Malayalam and Hollywood films on the notorious piracy site. Recently, films like Aquaman, Odiyan and Thugs of Hindostan among others were also leaked on Tamilrockers.

Although the URL itself is blocked by the government, Tamilrockers can be easily accessed by proxy servers.

Adanga Maru sees Jayam Ravi playing an honest cop-turned-vigilante who takes on the system. The movie is directed by debutant Karthik Thangavel.

Apart from Jayam Ravi, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Sampathraj, Munish Kanth, Pon Vannan, Subbu Panju, Azhagam Perumal, Meera Vasudevan, Gajaraj, Mathew Varghese, Nitin Mehta, Bharath Raj, Shabir, Vijay Victor and Rajaa among others.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi has already announced his next project. The actor is teaming up with his director brother Mohan Raja for the sequel to blockbuster film Thani Oruvan.