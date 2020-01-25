Actors Prasanna and Sneha welcome baby girl

Prasanna announced the arrival of his daughter on social media. (Photo: Prasanna/Instagram) Prasanna announced the arrival of his daughter on social media. (Photo: Prasanna/Instagram)

Actors Prasanna and Sneha have become proud parents to a baby girl. Prasanna on Friday took to Instagram to share the good news with the world.

Sharing a photo of tiny pink shoes, Prasanna wrote, “Angel arrived.”

The actor also thanked everyone for their wishes. Posting a photo of his family, he wrote, “Thank u everyone for those lovely wishes. All your wishes made it a lot more special! thanks to @shadowsphotographyy for this wonderful pic. more from Sneha’s pregnancy photo shoot is coming.”

Prasanna and Sneha first became parents in 2015 when they had a son named Vihaan. This is their second child. The couple tied the knot in 2012. The two had first met on the sets on Achamundu Achamundu.

Prasanna had recently expressed his disappointment as talks with the makers of Ajith starrer Valimai fell through. The actor had written on Twitter, “I, from the bottom of my heart, thank each and everyone of you, who with so much love wished and wanted me to be part “Valimai”. I was equally thrilled that the talks were on and was hoping to make the biggest announcement in my career ever. But unfortunately, this wonderful opportunity to share screen with our “Thala” isn’t happening this time. Inspite of the deep disappointment I am feeling all the more stronger with all your love. There is always a next time and am sure I will be playing that dream part opposite “Thala” sooner. Love you all so much. Keep sending me your love. That’s all I’ve got.”

Sneha was recently seen in Pattas where she shared screen space with Dhanush. Prasanna is currently working on Mafia: Chapter 1, which stars Arun Vijay. He also has Mysskin’s Thupparivalan 2 in the kitty.

