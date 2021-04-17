Actor Vivek cremated with state honours, as fans pay last respects

Late Tamil actor Vivek was laid to rest on Saturday in Chennai with state honours. Hundreds of fans and admirers thronged to pay their last respects to the actor despite Covid-19 restrictions put into place by the local authorities.

Vivek, 59, passed away on Saturday morning following a cardiac arrest. He had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday morning after a heart attack.

There were reports suggesting his condition was the result of a Covid-19 vaccine shot, but the Tamil Nadu Health Department debunked it.

Vivek had earlier grabbed headlines when he promoted the importance of vaccination to fight the pandemic. He chose to get vaccinated at a government hospital to spread awareness instead of going to a private hospital.

Despite the restrictions due to the #COVID19 pandemic, hundreds of fans, public gathered to pay their last respect to the mortal remains of actor #Vivekh pic.twitter.com/aLWBrEHnSv — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) April 17, 2021

Personalities like PM Narendra Modi, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Rakul Preet, Keerthy Suresh, Vishal, Nivetha Thomas, Abhishek Bachchan, Siddharth, Shankar Shanmugham, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Mohan Raja and Gautham Karthik earlier mourned his demise.

Vivek was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Hindi movie Vicky Donor.

DMK youth-wing secretary #UdhayanidhiStalin paid his last respects to the mortal remains of actor #Vivekh. pic.twitter.com/YiPrVmMvoE — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) April 17, 2021

Vivek was best known for his comedies. His career was launched by the legendary filmmaker K Balachander with a 1987 film called Manathil Uruthi Vendum. He next starred in two more Balachander films — Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal in 1989 and Oru Veedu Iru Vaasal in 1990.