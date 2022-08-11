scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Actor Vishal injured again

Earlier, Vishal sustained injuries on the sets of Laththi while performing stunts.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 11, 2022 2:17:27 pm
Vishal injured again.

Actor Vishal has injured himself once again. The actor sustained a knee injury while shooting for his upcoming film Mark Antony.

The crew was shooting for a song sequence, which also had some action blocks. Vishal hurt himself during the filming of the song.

Vishal was injured not once but twice on the sets of his forthcoming film Laththi. He first sustained a hairline fracture while shooting for a stunt sequence, and after recovery, he suffered a major injury in the leg during the tail end of the shoot. The crew had to stall the shoot both times due to the accidents.

ALSO READ |Vishal: An actor is useful to society only when he uses his voice to create awareness

Similarly, the shoot of Mark Antony is now put on hold as Vishal is getting treated in a hospital for the knee injury.

Mark Antony, directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Trisha Illana Nayanthara fame, marks the 33rd film of Vishal. The movie also stars Ritu Varma of Kannum Kannum Kolaiyadithaal fame. SJ Suryah is playing an important role in the film, which is bankrolled by S Vinod Kumar’s Mini Studio.

Mark Antony is the name of Raghuvaran’s character in Rajinikanth’s Baasha. The first-look poster of the film had a silhouette of a character holding a shotgun.

Meanwhile, Vishal’s Laththi, which was supposed to be released on August 12, was postponed due to an unknown reason. The film, directed by A Vinoth Kumar, will release now on September 12. Also starring Sunaina in the lead role, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

