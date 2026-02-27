Actor Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce; alleges affair with an actress

A divorce petition has been filed before the District Court at Chengalpattu seeking dissolution of marriage between Sangeetha Vijay and actor-politician Vijay (née C Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar) under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), (d) read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954 .
In her petition, Sangeetha, 48, states that the marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial marriage was later solemnised on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Egmore, Chennai, according to Hindu customs and rites.
The petition states that the early years of the marriage were “cordial and harmonious,” with the petitioner devoting herself to the household and upbringing of the children. However, it alleges that in April 2021, she discovered that the Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress, causing her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”
Though Vijay initially assured her that the relationship would end, the petition alleges that the association continued, leading to “mental cruelty,” public humiliation arising from social media posts, emotional neglect and constructive desertion. It further states that efforts between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025, through counsels and personal discussions, failed to result in an amicable settlement.
Describing the marriage as having “irretrievably broken” and surviving only on paper, the petitioner seeks a decree of dissolution, permanent alimony commensurate with the respondent’s income and social standing, the right to reside in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai until disposal of the petition or provision of equivalent accommodation, and conduct of proceedings in camera to protect the dignity and privacy of all parties .
Vijay and Sangeetha’s marriage
Vijay married Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil, on August 25, 1999, long before he rose to become one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars and a political force in the state.
Over the years, the couple built a largely low-profile personal life. They have two children: a son and a daughter.
Unlike many celebrity spouses, Sangeetha has consistently stayed away from the limelight, rarely making public appearances.
This is not the first time speculation about trouble in their marriage has surfaced. Divorce rumours have circulated periodically over the years, often because of Sangeetha’s absence from public events or political gatherings linked to Vijay’s growing political ambitions.
In 2025, her absence from a major event of Vijay’s political party led to renewed speculation about a possible separation.
Jana Nayagan release row
Meanwhile, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which was initially set for a January 9 release during the Pongal season, has been postponed indefinitely after the film failed to secure CBFC approval.
The board had first suggested that the film could be granted a U/A certificate once the required cuts were made. However, the CBFC chairperson later referred it to a revising committee after receiving a fresh complaint from a member of the examining committee that had originally reviewed the film.
The makers subsequently approached the court but did not get any relief. As the legal process began to stretch on, they chose to withdraw their petition against the CBFC and comply with its decision — a move the Madras High Court permitted on February 10.
In an off-camera interaction with NDTV’s Rahul Kanwal, vijay had addressed the situation. The journalist later shared that he was struck by the actor’s calmness and clarity during the conversation, while noting that “Thalapathy” does “feel bad” for his Jana Nayagan producer as the film remains unreleased. Vijay also said that he “expected” his films to be targeted because of his presence in politics.
