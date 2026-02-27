Actor Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce; alleges affair with an actress

A divorce petition has been filed before the District Court at Chengalpattu seeking dissolution of marriage between Sangeetha Vijay and actor-politician Vijay (née C Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar) under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), (d) read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954 .

In her petition, Sangeetha, 48, states that the marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial marriage was later solemnised on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Egmore, Chennai, according to Hindu customs and rites.

The petition states that the early years of the marriage were “cordial and harmonious,” with the petitioner devoting herself to the household and upbringing of the children. However, it alleges that in April 2021, she discovered that the Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress, causing her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”