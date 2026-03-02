Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vijay shares first post amid wife Sangeetha’s divorce plea and betrayal claim, sidesteps issue: ‘Victory is certain’
Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, had recently filed a divorce petition at the district court in Chengalpattu seeking the dissolution of their marriage. She has claimed that the actor-politician is in an extramarital relationship.
Days after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce at the district court in Chengalpattu, actor-politician Vijay, the founding president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has finally broken his silence and shared a post on social media. While all eyes have been on Vijay ever since the news of their separation surfaced, the actor has chosen not to address the matter for the time being. His latest social media post, intriguingly, has nothing to do with it.
On Monday, March 2, Vijay took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to extend best wishes to all students in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry appearing for the +2 exams. “Heartfelt greetings to my dear younger brothers and sisters who are writing the 12th standard public exam in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” he wrote in Tamil.
Vijay added, “You all, who are set to create a prosperous society tomorrow, face this exam without anxiety, without fear, and with courage. Advance wishes to excel in higher education as well! Only good will happen! Victory is certain!” According to the schedule, the TN HSE +2 exams will be held from March 2 to 26.
தமிழ்நாடு மற்றும் புதுச்சேரியில் 12ஆம் வகுப்புப் பொதுத் தேர்வு எழுதும் என் அன்புத் தம்பிகளுக்கும் தங்கைகளுக்கும் வாழ்த்துகள்.
நாளைய வளமான சமுதாயத்தை உருவாக்க உள்ள நீங்கள் அனைவரும் இந்தத் தேர்வினைப் பதற்றமின்றி, அச்சமின்றி, துணிவுடன் எதிர்கொள்ளுங்கள். உயர்கல்வியில் சிறந்து…
— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) March 2, 2026
Vijay’s ‘irretrievably broken’ marriage
While the people of Tamil Nadu, including TVK members, were gearing up for the legislative assembly elections, likely to take place in the coming months, the state was taken by shock as Sangeetha filed a petition seeking the dissolution of her marriage with the noted film star. In her plea, Sangeetha alleged that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female co-star. She further stated that it caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”
Describing the marriage as having “irretrievably broken,” Sangeetha sought a decree of dissolution and permanent alimony commensurate with the respondent’s income and social standing, among other demands. She has also requested the right to reside in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai until the disposal of the petition or the provision of equivalent accommodation.
One of the country’s biggest stars, Vijay, often referred to by his fans as “Thalapathy,” married Sangeetha in the United Kingdom in July 1998. Subsequently, a ceremonial marriage was solemnised in August 1999 in accordance with Hindu customs and rites.
Having acted in 68 films thus far, Vijay was expected to bid farewell to cinema after his 69th outing, Jana Nayagan, to focus completely on his political commitments. His swansong, however, has yet to hit the screens as it’s still embroiled in censorship issues.
