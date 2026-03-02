Vijay shares first post amid wife Sangeetha’s divorce plea and betrayal claim, sidesteps issue: ‘Victory is certain’

Days after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce at the district court in Chengalpattu, actor-politician Vijay, the founding president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has finally broken his silence and shared a post on social media. While all eyes have been on Vijay ever since the news of their separation surfaced, the actor has chosen not to address the matter for the time being. His latest social media post, intriguingly, has nothing to do with it.

On Monday, March 2, Vijay took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to extend best wishes to all students in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry appearing for the +2 exams. “Heartfelt greetings to my dear younger brothers and sisters who are writing the 12th standard public exam in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” he wrote in Tamil.