Chennai college runs into trouble over Bigil audio launch?

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma said Sri Sairam Group of Institutions would be sent a show-cause notice for permitting events, with political undertones, on its campus. The audio launch of Vijay-starrer Bigil was held on September 19 at the college and the actor made a few strong “political statements.”

A report published in The Hindu quoted Sharma saying, “Educational institutions shouldn’t conduct such programmes. Their affiliation could be in doubt if they hold similar events.”

Last year, the Directorate of Collegiate Education had issued a circular asking colleges to refrain from holding events and inviting persons who discuss politics.

During Bigil audio launch, Vijay had taken several digs at the AIADMK government, including the untimely death of Subasri, who died after a banner fell on her.

The “Thalapathy Speech” made it to top Twitter trends in India. Vijay had said, “It’s unfortunate that people who printed the banners had been arrested, instead of the actual perpetrators.” Furthermore, he added that “the right person in the right position” has to be elected to power.

Considering that Bigil revolves around football, Vijay added, “You can play politics in many ways, but do not let politics enter sports.”

Produced by AGS Entertainment, Bigil, with music by A.R. Rahman, also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Indhuja and Varsha Bollama. The film is set for a Deepavali release.

Stella Maris College was put through a similar situation when former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended an event at the college in March. Time and again, academic institutions, both government-aided and self-financing, have been asked not to permit such politically-motivated events.