Vadivel Balaji passes away

Vadivel Balaji rose to fame after featuring in Vijay TV's comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)

Tamil actor Vadivel Balaji passed away at a Chennai hospital on Thursday. He was 42.

According to reports, Vadivel Balaji was under treatment for the past 15 days after suffering a heart attack. He died on Thursday morning. The actor is survived by his wife and two children.

Vadivel Balaji rose to fame after featuring in Vijay TV’s comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. He is best remembered for mimicking comedian Vadivelu, which also gave him the prefix “Vadivel”. He was also an integral part of the Siricha Pochu segment of TV show Adhu Idhu Edhu.

Vadivel Balaji was also seen in films like Kolamaavu Kokila, Pandhayam, Sutta Pazham Sudatha Pazham, Kadhal Panchayathu, Karpanai and Yaaruda Mahesh.

