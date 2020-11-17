Actor Thavasi seeks financial aid for his cancer treatment

Thavasi is suffering from cancer. (Photo: Twitter/Sekartweets)

A video showing actor Thavasi seeking financial help for his cancer treatment is going viral. The disease has taken a severe toll on Thavasi as he has lost a lot of weight.

“I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never thought that I would get such a disease,” Thavasi said in the video while seeking help from members of the film fraternity.

Thavasi’s unfortunate predicament throws light on the sorry state of junior actors, who spend their entire lives as extras on film sets in the hope of catching a big break.

People on social media have appealed to celebrities to lend a helping hand to Thavasi, who has been part of the film industry for over 30 years.

According to reports, actor Sivakarthikeyan has offered to foot Thavasi’s medical bills. It is worth noting that Thavasi played a minor role in Sivakarthikeyan’s hit comedy film, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013).

