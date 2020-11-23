Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam actor Thavasi passes away

Thavasi passed away in Madurai. (Photo: Talks Of Cinema/YouTube)

Tamil actor Thavasi passed away on Monday evening at Madurai’s Saravana Multispeciality Hospital, following a long battle with cancer.

Dr P Saravanan, Managing Director of Saravana Multispeciality Hospital, took to Twitter to express his condolences to the actor’s family.

Thavasi was known for movies like Kizhakku Cheemayile, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan and Azhagarsamiyin Kuthirai among others. He was also seen in TV show Rasathi.

His last film is Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe, which is expected to hit theatres next year.

Recently, a video of Thavasi seeking financial help for his cancer treatment had gone viral.

“I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never thought that I would get such a disease,” Thavasi had said in the video while seeking help from members of the film fraternity.

