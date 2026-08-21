Actor Sowcar Janaki dies at 94

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki, one of the most respected names in South Indian cinema, died on Friday in Chennai due to age-related complications. She was 94.

South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) president and actor Nassar confirmed the news of Janaki’s demise.

He said in a statement, “Legendary star Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away. Her mortal remains will be placed at Centoph Road, Teyampet, from 5 pm.”

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Sowcar Janaki had been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai earlier this week after her health deteriorated. She had been receiving intensive medical care since then.

Sivaji Ganesan and Sowcar Janaki in Uyarndha Manithan. (Express archive photo) Sivaji Ganesan and Sowcar Janaki in Uyarndha Manithan. (Express archive photo)

Sowcar Janaki’s passing marks the end of one of the longest and most distinguished careers in Indian cinema. She was among the last surviving links to the golden age of South Indian filmmaking, an era that included titans like Sivaji Ganesan, N.T. Rama Rao, A. Nageswara Rao and Dr. Rajkumar, all of whom she shared the screen with at various points in her career, which began in 1950 with LV Prasad’s 1950 Telugu film Shavukaru.