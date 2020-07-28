Actor Shaam, 12 others arrested for gambling

Shaam was arrested on gambling charges. (Photo: Shaam/Twitter) Shaam was arrested on gambling charges. (Photo: Shaam/Twitter)

Actor Shaam was arrested by Chennai Police on Monday for alleged gambling at his property near Sterling Road in the city. He was arrested along with 12 others after the police raided the actor’s property based on a tip.

According to reports, packets of playing cards, tokens, and other items have been seized by the police. The F-3 Nungambakkam police registered a case against the actor and others. Later, all of them were released on bail.

It is not known if there were any other actors in the group that was arrested.

Born in Madurai, Shaam made his debut as a lead actor with 12B and became a sought-after actor for romantic movies in the early 2000s. In recent years, he has been doing supporting roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies.

(With inputs from Janardhan Koushik)

