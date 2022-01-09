Actor Sathyaraj hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, who rose to fame across the country after playing Katappa in the Baahubali franchise, was recently admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

In the past week, several actors took to their social media accounts to share that they have tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday morning, Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter account and shared that he started off 2022 by testing positive for Covid-19. “Guys, Yes im covid +ive… Anyone who came in contact with me in the last 1 week please take care. Horrific body pains and nose block,itchy throat n also mild fever. Looking forward to bounce back soon,” he tweeted.

Trisha on Friday said that she had tested positive for coronavirus ‘a little before’ New Year.

“Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it. Even though it was one of the my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today. Thanks to my vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Thaman S and many others tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently under self-isolation.

India reported over 1.5 lakh daily infections for the second consecutive day, taking the active caseload to 5,90,611. According to the Union Ministry of Health, the country recorded 1,59,632 fresh Covid-19 cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours ending Sunday, 9 am. The daily positivity rate stood at 10.21 per cent.